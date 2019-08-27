Menu
GOOD CUTS: Kawungn Quality Meats manager Dale Newberry came third at the Brisbane Ekka with his award-winning-wood-smoked bone-in leg ham.
Glen Porteous
Bay Butcher proves to be a cut above the rest at Ekka

IT WAS a meaty effort when a Kawungan butcher carved out third place at the Ekka.

Dale Newberry is the manager of Kawungan Quality Meats and a fifth-generation butcher.

He carried on the family tradition of bringing home the bacon, placing third in the Bone in Leg Ham category.

"I'm really happy about this and it's the first time I have entered a ham in the competition,” Mr Newberry said.

Judges took the ham's colour and presentation into account but 50 per cent of the score was based on taste.

Mr Newberry said his team was happy with the quality of the ham displayed at the Ekka.

He was up against tough competition, including the Brisbane-based winner who took out the same category in the Best in Australia awards last year.

When it came to the recipe for success, Mr Newberry was tight-lipped about what was used for the curing process.

"It starts with a good quality pork, cured the old-fashioned way by smoking it. However the wood chips used for the process is part of the secret for its flavouring,” he said.

