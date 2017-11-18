Menu
Bay candidate says industrial hemp should replace plastics

plastic shopping bags
plastic shopping bags natalie_board
Blake Antrobus
by

INDEPENDENT candidate for Hervey Bay Jannean Dean has a bold plan to phase out plastics and replace them with industrial hemp.

Ms Dean has called for support on a plastic litter reduction plan to "find solutions for single-use plastics" and to introduce a levy on waste going to landfill "to stop the 100,000s of tonnes of waste being dumped in Queensland from NSW".

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

She said big supermarket chains should be looking at alternatives to plastic bags.

"I believe we could replace everything plastic and create jobs, jobs and more jobs, and help clean up our waterways, flora and fauna," Ms Dean said. "Not to mention drastically reducing landfill waste, which again costs millions of taxpayer dollars."

Ms Dean also proposed replacing plastics with industrial hemp, saying it would help create better farming conditions.

"By 2050 there will be nine billion people in the world that need feeding, so replacing those nutrients lost in the soil, industrial hemp is the hero so nutritious crops can be constant," she said.

"Industrial hemp requires the same security as any other business."

