Bob Jane TMarts Car Show - Serge Detourbet with his 68 Ford Mustang. Photo: Cody Fox
Bay car club raises funds for big Easter event

10th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
ABOUT 30 cars of a variety of makes and models went on display when the Conrodders, Hot Rods and Custom Club of Hervey Bay held an event on the weekend.

It was held at Bob Jane’s in Hervey Bay and plenty of people turned up to check out the display.

The club raised hundreds of dollars towards its main event for the year, the North Coast Campout, which will be held for the 13th time over the Easter break.

Secretary Peter Koning said he enjoyed seeing families come together to enjoy the vehicles, which typically ranged between 1920s and 70s models.

He said the club was now looking forward to its main event.

“All profits form that go to Riding for the Disabled., that’s the charity we are supporting this year,” Mr Koning said.

