Bay centre’s mural to inspire hope and change

New mural of hope at the entrance to Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre – (L) Lesa Stagg from Kindness Revolution, CEO Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Tanya Stevenson, artist Lee Lee West and Craig Taylor from Wolfpack Print. Photo: Alistair Brightman

KINDNESS costs nothing but can make a world of difference to a person’s life.

That was part of the inspiring message Hervey Bay Kindness Crew member Lesa Stagg wanted to get out to the local community.

Ms Stagg was part of the unveiling of a mural this morning to mark Hervey Bay Community Centre’s Kindness Revolution 2020.

She and the rest of the team are and already planning what the crew will do for the year.

“The Kindness Crew is part of an initiative from the centre to meet once a month to discuss ideas there are to promote a positive attitude in the community,” Ms Stagg said.

“One idea we had was to make up little postcards to place under a person’s car windscreen wiper to leave them a message of hope and affirmation.”

Ms Stagg said the Kindness Crew was open to men and women and would be out to make a positive difference in the Hervey Bay community.

Mural artist Lee Lee West was proud to see the mural on the centre’s entrance wall.

“When I look at it, I feel proud about the mural and extremely blessed to a part of this,” Ms West said.

Centre management, Ms West and Wolf Pack Print all got together and worked out a plan for how to create the mural.

“The colours used on the mural are predominantly from the centre and everything on it has a message,” Ms West said.

The mural has butterfly wings symbolising change, a scroll bearing the Kindness Revolution pledge and a person blowing out hearts and smaller butterflies to signify kindness and positivity.

There is also a section pointing to the Kindness Garden around the corner that was part of the beginning of the Kindness Revolution.

“This is something positive the community can be proud of and it’s a beautiful image of hope and inspiration,” Ms West said.