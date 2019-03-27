Bay charities help transform Nathan's life

ON THE COUNTDOWN: Magenta and Robin Ibbeson are looking forward to the delivery of a special new chair for their son Nathan, which was made possible by funding from local charity Rally For A Cause and the Beach House Fishing Club.

ON THE COUNTDOWN: Magenta and Robin Ibbeson are looking forward to the delivery of a special new chair for their son Nathan, which was made possible by funding from local charity Rally For A Cause and the Beach House Fishing Club. Cody Fox

GETTING a new lounge chair is exciting for most people but for seven-year-old Nathan Ibbeson, it will transform his life.

The Hervey Bay boy has spastic dystonic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and, even when he's inside at home, spends most of his time in a wheelchair.

He can't lie flat in his bed after recently being diagnosed with eosinophilic oesophagitis; a condition that causes him to have an extremely painful oesophagus.

To help ease the pain it was recommended that Nathan's family sit him upright more often but due to his disabilities they needed a special disability-specific chair that is safe and supportive.

The Smartseatpro had a price tag of $13,430, which was financially beyond the family's reach.

Nathan's mum, Magenta, turned to local charity Rally for a Cause for help and within three weeks their prayers were answered.

The charity approved a $10,000 donation towards the cost of the chair and also enlisted the help of the Beach House Fishing Club which chipped in the outstanding funds.

"There's no way we could afford that," Magenta said.

"We heard about Rally for a Cause from a friend of ours and submitted an application form for assistance and lucky for us, they approved it," she said.

"It was really very emotional. The generosity and support this community has given our family has been incredible."

With the chair due for delivery in the next few weeks, Magenta said it would be an extraordinary moment to see Nathan getting comfortable.

"The countdown is on and we are very excited.

"Nathan is unable to sit on his own, so it has all the support in it so he can sit up which he actually needs because he's not allowed to lay flat any more.

"At the moment the only chair Nathan can sit up in is his wheelchair so it will be nice to give him another seating option for inside the house, to sit on the couch like everyone else."

Beach House Fishing Club secretary Paul Robins said the vote to donate the remaining funds was met with a unanimous "yes" from members.

TOP BUNCH: Members of the Beach House Fishing Club meet every Wednesday afternoon to run raffles and raise funds to help families like the Ibbeson's. CONTRIBUTED

The group raises funds from raffles held at the Beach House Hotel every Wednesday from 4pm.

"They are a really lovely family and it was great to meet mum and Nathan and he's a really lovely little boy ... hopefully this money can make his life a little bit more comfortable in the future.

"It's great when we see the efforts that we put into fundraising go to someone so worthy."

The presentation was held at the Beach House Hotel earlier this month.

NOMINATE FOR ASSISTANCE

Rally for a Cause actively supports Fraser Coast families and individuals affected by life-limiting medical conditions and/or whose lives have been disrupted by detrimental circumstances beyond their control.

Applications and/or nominations for potential beneficiaries must be made to the charity using its

standard nomination form. Download the nomination form online at rallyforacause.org.au/nominatea-recipient.