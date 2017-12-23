Bay charity rallies goods for Daniel

THANK YOU: Daniel White and his parents Lynette Nolan and Carey White describe to Kerry Spencer and Rally for a Cause president, Mick Irwin, how a generous donation has changed their lives for the better.

THANK YOU: Daniel White and his parents Lynette Nolan and Carey White describe to Kerry Spencer and Rally for a Cause president, Mick Irwin, how a generous donation has changed their lives for the better. Jodie Callcott

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

DANIEL White, 15, suffers from a rare and debilitating form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, which causes seizures most days.

Without an expensive specialised suction machine at home to extract the saliva during these seizures, his parents Lynette Nolan and Cary White were constantly faced with long and regular hospital stays, including being airlifted to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane a few months ago.

So you can only imagine the joy of the Hervey Bay parents when local charity Rally for a Cause donated a suction machine, shower chair and installed a hand-held shower nozzle in the family's bathroom for Daniel.

The donation was announced among others at the charities recipients' Christmas party at the Beach House Hotel recently.

Ms Nolan said the donation had changed their lives.

"Daniel gets lots of saliva when he has the seizures and if I don't suction that out it can go down his lungs and cause aspiration pneumonia," she said.

"It can be a matter of him being in hospital or not in hospital because he has the seizures regularly, nearly every night.

"We tried everywhere to get one (suction machine) and no one could give us one. We are very grateful for what they did."

Ms Nolan said the added extras of the chair and shower nozzle now means that they don't all have to squeeze into the small space of the shower together.

"The shower chair and the shower nozzle has made it so much easier," she said.

"We don't have to shower him with us in the shower; we can do it separately and that's made a big difference.

"We would like to thank Rally for a Cause for everything that they have done.

"They are a very, very good group of people."

Coming up to its fourth year, the Rally for a Cause charity has raised more than $600,000 and assisted more than 30 Fraser Coast families and individuals affected by life-limiting medical conditions.

One of the charity's biggest annual fundraisers is the Dunga Derby, which sees up to 50 teams and over 200 people take part in a four-day car rally.

Route planning is already under way for the 2018 rally, which will be held from August 2 to 5.

Visit rallyforacause .com.au.