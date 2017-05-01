26°
Bay chorus all tuned for Sweet Adelines

Kerrie Alexander
| 1st May 2017 2:30 AM
CHEERIO: Hervey Bay's Soundwaves is one of 15 choruses in Australia, chosen to perform at the iconic Sweet Adelines competition in Perth this month.
CHEERIO: Hervey Bay's Soundwaves is one of 15 choruses in Australia, chosen to perform at the iconic Sweet Adelines competition in Perth this month.

HERVEY Bay's Soundwaves A'Cappella Ensemble has been selected to compete at the prestigious Sweet Adelines Australia singing competition in Perth this month.

Musical director Jennifer Grauer said the group was one of 15 Australian women's choruses chosen to perform from May 9-21 at the Perth Convention Centre and will sing alongside 1000 other women from around the world.

Ms Grauer said the chorus, which sings in four-part harmony barbershop style, had used every spare minute to prepare for the competition and fine-tune their vocals.

"Soundwaves' members have been preparing for this competition over the last 12 months with fundraising, rehearsing our songs and making our costumes ... everyone is excited and raring to go," she said.

Member Cathy Hart said she was honoured to have the opportunity to represent the Fraser Coast at such a highly acclaimed event.

"We are excited, elated and proud of all the hard work the members of the chorus have put in to achieving this incredible goal," Mrs Hart said.

"We are looking forward to the camaraderie and joy of sharing the love of four-part harmony singing with over 1000 women.

"It gives us the opportunity to see the creme of Australian vocal ensembles on stage and to assess our current performance standard against our peers."

Mrs Hart said she was also looking forward to receiving feedback and specialised coaching from four renowned international vocal and performance judges following the competition.

  • Soundwaves A'Cappella Ensemble meets each Thursday at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba, from 6-9pm. New members are welcome. Phone Jeanette on 4128 9935.

Topics:  community fraser coast hervey bay singing soundwaves chorus

