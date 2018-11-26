Bay Christmas employment opportunity

GREAT TRAINING: Sarina Russo Institute training facilitator Pauline Rees, job seeker Crystal Vicary with The Bay Op Shop owner Carolyn McIntyre at Bay Op Shop.

FOR local job seekers like Crystal Vicary, Christmas is an opportunity to get hired as a casual and prove themselves as strong candidates for long-term employment.

The 23-year-old Scarness woman is the first person in the country to graduate from her particular Certificate III Retail course at Sarina Russo Institute after studying for the last 12 months.

"My ultimate goal is to be independent and employed full time,” Ms Vicary said

She's now taking the next step in her career journey by spending time in a real work place to develop practical skills to compliment the training and make her "job ready” to industry standards.

Another successful Sarina Russo graduate, Carolyn McIntyre, who now owns and runs the Bay Op Shop is giving back to her community by offering Ms Vicary a start.

"I have successfully completed my business training with New Enterprise Incentive Scheme at Sarina Russo and now want the Bay Op Shop to provide real work and life experience for job seekers and other people in the community ,” she said.

Ms McIntyre opened her own business in September and offered a Vocational Placement for Crystal to gain practical experience.

Coming from a background in nursing, Mr McIntyre spent 10 days learning theory and testing her business idea before taking the plunge with 39 weeks of business mentoring.

"In nursing, we received a lot of help from outside organisationswhich inspired me to do something on my own,” she said.

"We raise money for lots of local community groups like Volunteer Marine Rescue, Centacare, Head Space and provide programs like for kids who have trouble in school to come and help out at the store.”

Sarina Russo Institute training facilitator Pauline Rees said it was not only part of her job but a passion to encourage, support and help guide students as they progressed through their on-line training.

"Attitude, attitude, attitude is what makes a person employable,” she said.

"Crystal has demonstrated her willingness to work, by the diligent way she has undertaken her studies. Coupling theory with practical real work skills will help make a job seeker "job ready”.

"Sarina Russo Job Access has about 1000 job seeker through their programs throughout the year and the majority of them achieve their goals.”