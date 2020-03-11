Bay club ready to have a craic at St Patrick’s Day

SHAMROCKIN' GOOD TIME: Local band Slainte will entertain guests at the Hervey Bay RSL on St Patrick's Day.

GET your green on for St Patrick's Day at the Hervey Bay RSL this year.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Pialba club will turn a shade of green to celebrate St Patrick, one of Ireland's patron saints.

It wouldn't be a day of Irish celebrations without traditional food including steak and Guinness stew, Dublin Coddle, corned beef and creamy mash and, of course, Guinness on tap.

Marketing coordinator Kellie Robinson said an exciting part of the celebrations was having local Irish band Slainte booked in to entertain for the evening.

The band will play from 6pm in the bistro.

"This band is absolutely awesome so make sure you book a table so you're not disappointed," Ms Robinson said.

Slainte formed in Hervey Bay in 1997 and have been performing in local venues and festivals ever since.

Over the years some of the musicians have changed, but the focus on providing great traditional Irish music remains. If you feel you might have the luck of the Irish, grab a couple of raffle tickets to snag some great prizes from 5pm. Tickets will be drawn at 7pm.

Entry is free.