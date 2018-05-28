Bay club to host first golf croquet comp in history

ON THE GREEN: The Hervey Bay Croquet Club will host their first golf croquet competition this Thursday.

CROQUET: NEVILLE Shelley has high hopes for the region's first golf croquet competition when it comes around this Thursday.

The president of the Hervey Bay Croquet Club said 45 entrants from all over the region were getting ready to compete.

It marks a radical departure from the club's usual croquet rounds, which Shelley said were often not played by club members.

"The Hervey Bay Croquet Club has been going for the last 80 years, and it's only recently where we introduced golf croquet to the lineup,” Shelley said.

"This particular version of croquet is taking off in worldwide sport, there's even a worldwide competition being held later this year.”

Competitors will be able to win prizes of up to $300.

Shelley said he was hoping the competition would help boost membership in the club, with some competitors travelling from as far as Victoria to compete.

"The club is struggling a bit for membership at the moment, so hopefully this will pique a bit of interest,” he said.

The competition will be held at the club grounds on 17 Totness St from 7.45am.