CELEBRATION: Xavier Catholic College Year 12 students Kristen Payne and Connor Geldard ready for the formal.
Alistair Brightman
News

Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward

Jodie Callcott
by
27th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
Subscriber only

IN A bold move Xavier Catholic College Hervey Bay has brought one of biggest events for Year 12 students forward.

Xavier Catholic College Dean of Kondari House Stacy Mills said the school formal, ordinarily held in November was instead held last night to relieve pressure on students during the exam period.

"They are doing their formal now as sort of a rite of passage," Ms Mills said.

"At the end of the year we have a graduation mass dinner and a final assembly which is celebrated with the school community as well as their parents and other significant people in their life."

In another first for the school, there are students in this year's cohort who started in Prep and are now in their final year.

"It's the first group of students we have had who started in prep and are now graduating.

"For some of them they have been at the school for a long time, so it's a celebration for everyone."

The change of date and rainy weather couldn't dampen the buzz around the event.

Ms Mills said the school's colour scheme was gold and white and the students were embracing it.

"They have gone for a sleek and sophisticated style this year. "There's a wide variety of beautiful cars - we've got Mercedes and Audis.

"There's always excitement about what the girls are going to wear. "It's great to have that element of surprise where it is all unveiled on the red carpet.

"It's an evenly based cohort... so it's not all about the girls, it's also about a lot of very stylish young men."

See Monday's paper for photos.

school formal 2019
Fraser Coast Chronicle

