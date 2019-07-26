Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bound mud crab.
A bound mud crab. Chris Ison ROK050414ccrabs4
News

Bay commercial fisho's $10K fine for small mud crab catch

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Jul 2019 12:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER and part-time fisher has learned the hard way to put back undersized mud crabs after copping a $10,000 fine.

Department of Agriculture and Fisheries officers inspected James Robert Muckert Venaskie's boat at the Gatakers Bay Public Boat Ramp in Point Vernon on December 31, 2018.

They found 25 undersized cooked mud crab carapaces, nine undersized whole uncooked mud crabs, three female mud crab claws and one female mud crab underbelly.

Venaskie also had 17 legal-sized cooked mud crab carapaces on the boat.

Venaskie told officers he was taking his children on fishing trip and was unaware there were undersized and female crabs in the bags, which he intended to use for burley.

DAF officer Deryk Smith told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday that, as a commercial fisherman since December 2017, Venaskie was aware of the rules surrounding mud crab size.

"He (Venaskie) said the mud crabs had been eaten over Christmas period and they had been caught by his children and other family members in Eli Creek and Pialba," Mr Smith said.

Solicitor Chris Thompson, acting in Venaskie's defence, said his client's young daughter and son were the ones who caught the crabs for domestic use.

"It was not a case of an illegal undersized commercial fishing operation," he said.

"He was surprised they were found in the bags.

"Throughout the inspection there were conversations between Mr Venaskie and his kids basically saying 'hey, you shouldn't have done this'.

"They were very apologetic and upset. Now that is no excuse obviously as Mr Venaskie was in possession of the undersized product and he has taken ownership of that today.

"They were cooked and it was not the case they were live crabs and he was selling them."

While submitting on penalties, Mr Thompson said Venaskie was in a "dire financial situation" and revealed his part-time commercial fishing was to offset his weekly income from a job at the Tiaro depot for the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the penalties were significant to make sure sustainability was ensured.

"Being a commercial fisherman you are aware of that," Mr Guttridge said.

Venaskie was fined $10,000 for both offences and ordered to pay a $99.55 filing fee, with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

Show More
commerical fishing department of agriculture and fisheries eli waters fccourt fccrime fcfishing fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    State Govt calls on Opposition to rule out nuclear power

    premium_icon State Govt calls on Opposition to rule out nuclear power

    News Mr Pitt hit back at Mr Dick's comments saying the State Government was simply using scare tactics when it came to nuclear power.

    SAFETY SKILLS: All smiles during peak hour bike chaos

    premium_icon SAFETY SKILLS: All smiles during peak hour bike chaos

    News It was traffic mayhem of the cutest kind.

    Magistrate's bid to help hospital prisoner stuck in limbo

    premium_icon Magistrate's bid to help hospital prisoner stuck in limbo

    Crime Court's plan to progress case as crime-spree accused remains in coma

    Mayor calls for paid parking in M'boro to be scrapped

    premium_icon Mayor calls for paid parking in M'boro to be scrapped

    News A report into the proposal will be tabled later this year