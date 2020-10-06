Menu
Council News

Bay conference to discuss range of local government issues

Carlie Walker
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
GUEST speakers will take the stage when the Queensland Local Government Reform Alliance comes to Hervey Bay next month.

The two day event will cover a range of topics relevant to local government in Queensland.

During the event two speakers will share their views as well as taking part in a questions and answer question.

The speakers at the Hervey Bay event will be Alan MacSporran, the chairman from Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission and Kathleen Florian, from the Office of the Independent Assessor.

The public forum will be held at the Beach House Hotel, while a social dinner will be held at the Hervey Bay RSL.

The event will be held on November 7 and 8.

To find out more about the event, click here.

