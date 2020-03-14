Bay cop braves charity shave

MATCHING HAIRCUTS: Archie Kurrle getting a good feel of his mother Elissa Dodd's new look after shaving hear head for the World's Greatest Shave. Photo: Cody Fox

A TODDLER watched on with excitement as his mum shaved her head for charity at Hervey Bay watch house.

Senior Constable Elissa Dodd made the bold move for The World’s Greatest Shave yesterday.

About a dozen of Sen-Constable Dodd’s colleagues cheered her on as the electric clippers started buzzing.

She said she decided to shave her head about six weeks ago.

“I had done so previously in 2013 and decided to give it a go again,” she said.

The campaign encourages people from across the county to shave, cut or colour their hair to help families beat leukaemia.

Sen-Constable Dodd said she had been looking for a charity to support and decided to take on the challenge.

“Because I only decided to get involved a few weeks ago I only set myself the target of raising about $500. I’ve already passed that and will hopefully end up raising about $1000 for the organisation,” she said.

“I only got nervous on the way into work this morning,” she said with a laugh.

Sen-Constable Dodd, who forms part of the Vulnerable Persons Unit, said she hoped the money would help research and the families of those receiving treatment.