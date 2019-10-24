Bay couple shares their passion for faith and storytelling

Over the years, John and Sue Erbacher have written and published nearly 100 books.

A HERVEY Bay couple who have written almost 100 books about their faith, the environment and history have featured in the Salvation Army's Others magazine.

Salvation Army members John and Sue Erbacher's interest in film and writing dates back to the 1970s when they started producing a number of documentaries that were used as educational programs in schools.

The documentaries came to the attention of Cambridge University Press and the couple were asked to write a book based on the films.

Hesitant at first, when they started writing the floodgates soon opened and they have now amassed a collection of 94 books.

The topics are wide-ranging.

The couple has written of various ecosystems, their adventures around Australia, the history of Hervey Bay and Fraser Island and their experience of faith.

In one book titled Lost in the Mangroves, they recalled how God answered their prayers when they were lost.

"Writing books gives us the opportunity to talk to people about how God has answered our prayers, saving our lives in different dangerous situations," John told Others.

The Erbachers have been retired for the past six years and have published three more books during that time.