Bay couple 'steal trolley full of groceries'

A 28-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man and a 25-year-old Hervey Bay woman have been charged with shop stealing after police were called to a shopping centre at Pialba.

It was alleged on Thursday about 10am, the man and woman loaded their trolley full of groceries before leaving the store without paying for any of the items.

The woman was stopped a short distance away and the man was caught a little while later.

The incident happened just a few weeks after a woman allegedly used a pram to steal groceries from a store in Hervey Bay.