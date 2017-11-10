Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bay criminal list clogs up with names due to process delays

Annie Perets
by

HERVEY Bay District Court's criminal list is clogging up with names due to delays in the psychological testing of some accused individuals. 

Three defendants who were scheduled to have criminal matters proceeded with this month, have now been adjourned until next year, because of funding issues.

A legal representative of two of the three clients, solicitor Daniel Ould, said the psychological assessments have not been done because an appropriate psychologist has been unable to visit the Fraser Coast area.

Mr Ould told Judge John Robertson in Hervey Bay District Court on Friday that a psychologist was organised to travel to the region but ultimately could not commute due to funding difficulties with Legal Aid Queensland.

Judge Robertson expressed his desire for quicker, simpler psychological processes so more cases could be heard.

"I make a plea for all judges; shorter psychological reports, more focused," Mr Robertson said.

The three defendants effected by the delays are Timmy Patrick Sawyer, 25, of Urangan; Errioll Ann Witney, 66, of Scarness; and Joshua James Disney, 20, of Pialba.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Ms Witney pleaded guilty earlier this year in Hervey Bay District Charge to a charge of fraud of more than $30,000, and is awaiting sentencing.

Mr Patrick is facing a charge of serious animal cruelty, allegedly committed to a cat.

Mr Disney is charged with numerous  violent offences.

All three are on bail.

Their matters are expected to be heard at the February sitting of Hervey Bay District Court next year.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Granville School to auction stunning artworks

Granville School to auction stunning artworks

Granville State School P&C president Natasha Beardsmore said schools and local artists were invited to take part in the Arts, Wine and Cheese Night on...

Man taken to hospital after workplace accident in M'boro

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the head, torso and arm in Waterloo last night.

A man was taken to hospital after the incident.

Superboats protester makes appeal in court over conviction

Lee Carter addressed a judge in Hervey Bay District Court on November 10, on why he was wrongfully charged last year while trying to stop a superboats event.

He was found guilty to contravening a police direction.

URGENT RECALL: Popular 4WD ute recalled for accident hazard

FORD has issued a recall on a popular line of ute

Major car company issues recall of popular ute.

Local Partners