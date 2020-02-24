Menu
CLOSED: The Fraser Coast Cultural Centre is closed until further notice as airconditioning is repaired.
News

Bay Cultural Centre closed until further notice

Stuart Fast
24th Feb 2020 10:53 AM
THE Fraser Coast Cultural Centre will be closed until further notice while the building’s airconditioning system is repaired.

Gerard Carlyon, Director of Development and Community for Fraser Coast Regional Council said the decision to close the centre was “regrettable but necessary”.

“The Cultural Centre’s airconditioning system has failed and requires significant repairs while the building itself also needs to be thoroughly cleaned,” Mr Carlyon said.

He said the repair work would be carried out as quickly as possible.

Mr Carlyon said it was unfortunate to close current exhibitions earlier than intended and cancel upcoming exhibitions.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to have this important and highly valued Fraser Coast cultural facility back up and running soon,” Mr Carlyon said.

