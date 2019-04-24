Bay dad jailed over brazen attack and stealing spree

A PIALBA man's lawyer told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court he attacked another man outside a local fast food restaurant last year because he thought the victim had "said something to him”.

Ehren Baden Soren Albertson punched the victim multiple times in the face and kneed him in the head near Golden Chicken on Torquay Rd on October 31.

The 31-year-old, who appeared in custody in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, pleaded guilty to seven charges including assault causing bodily harm, stealing and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Angela Trevaskis said Albertson yelled 'Have you got a problem?' to the victim before running across the road to attack him.

The court heard later the same day the defendant was apprehended near Hervey Bay RSL running from police and sparking a foot chase.

Albertson had also been caught on security footage stealing bicycles from outside Stockland Shopping Centre in Urraween on November 29 and December 17.

A week later on Christmas Eve, Albertson was also captured on tape cutting off a bike lock and stealing another bike from outside Hervey Bay RSL.

When questioned about the November theft, Ms Trevaskis said Albertson told police he believed the bike belonged to an acquaintance and he had permission to take it.

Duty lawyer Trinity McGarvie said her client deliberately avoided his court dates because "he thought he was going to prison” and wanted to spend time with his new baby daughter.

"There was a considerable amount of stress for him associated with the fact he anticipated he will be serving a term of imprisonment, as a result only of his offending and his choices in the past, which would result in separating him from his first child,” Ms McGarvie said.

"He instructs he is now in a position where he wishes to move forward with his life and remove himself from criminal offending.

"That is in large part as a result of the recent birth of his child on April 1.

"His history shows he has difficulty with property offending which arises from problems with substance abuse.”

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Albertson's early pleas, criminal history and his lawyer's submissions when sentencing him to 12 months imprisonment to be released on parole after serving two months.

"You've been out of trouble for a little while since you were last released from custody,” Mr Guttridge said.

"I also take into account there is an explanation for you failing to appear but it doesn't excuse the offending.

"For the assault occasioning bodily harm, I do take into account it calls for specific deterrence in particular.”

Albertson was arrested on Easter Sunday and will be eligible for parole on June 21.