Bay dad’s second chance Simon bakes for top spot

Simon Rasmussen had no idea what he was signing up for when he got the casting call for Zumbo’s Just Desserts.

The Hervey Bay concreter told the Chronicle his wife had filled out the application for the show on his behalf.

“I got this phone call that I have made it on the show but they didn’t say what the show was,” he said.

“I had no idea until I asked my wife.”

Simon said at first he didn't think he was good enough for the show.

“The first time I met the nine other people they were talking about all these things in cooking language,” he said.

“I had no idea so I just told myself to get through the first episode.

“You don’t want to be the first one to leave.”

The Hervey Bay dad said he felt sorry for the contestants that were eliminated early.

“You don’t have enough time to really show what you can do,” he said.

In last night’s episode we watched Simon miss out on the golden ticket to the grand final.

Simon told the Chronicle he was devastated when he didn't win last night’s challenge.

“At that point I was gutted. I really wanted to get it (the ticket),” he said.

“I just thought ‘oh man, now I really, really have to work hard to get the grand final’.

“There was no where to hide.

“You had to bring everything you have, but I though I had already given everything.”

Simon said being in the competition was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“You hear your name (when you are safe) and you are over the moon, but you don’t stop thinking,” he said.

“But you are always thinking and working out what is the next thing you are going to create. It is like getting ready for exam.

“You are so nervous, always thinking ‘am I going to pass my exam or fail it’.”

Tonight on Seven at 7.30pm Simon will bake off with Jeff in his last chance to stay in the running for $100,000.