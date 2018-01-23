Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Bay dancer moving to Paris to perform at Disneyland

LOCAL LEGEND: Dancer Lili Wellings is set to move to Paris in May.
LOCAL LEGEND: Dancer Lili Wellings is set to move to Paris in May. Contributed
Jodie Callcott
by

HERVEY Bay's Lili Wellings is living every young dancer's dream, to perform as a princess at Disneyland.

The 19-year-old will leave for Paris in May to start her dancing career as Princess Anna from the movie Frozen.

Miss Wellings said she was shocked to hear her audition was successful because hundreds of dancers vied for the position.

"I was so happy but very shocked as it didn't quite seem real," she said.

"An open audition was held where several hundred people from all over attended.

"The audition took all day, and then I returned back the next day for an interview with the casting director.

"It still feels very surreal to have this opportunity and I don't think it will actually sink in until I am there."

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE LOCAL NEWS >>

Starting at Sparks Dance Centre at three years old, Miss Wellings said she was taught the foundations to have a full-time dancing career.

"They prepared me with everything I needed so I could go into that position ready," she said.

"And being prepared to go into a full-time course which has then taught me even more to lead me into this.

"I've been living in Sydney for the past two years training full time.

"I have a Certificate IV and a Diploma in Dance."

The seven-month contract is much like any other job, meaning Miss Wellings will work five days a week.

"It's basically like a regular full-time job, but just a bit different," she said.

"You work 35 hours per week, five days a week, seven hours a day and then you get two days off.

With two days off per week, Miss Wellings said she would use the time to explore her soon-to-be home and meet new people.

"I plan on using those days to travel and explore as much as I can," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to all of the new experiences I am going to have, all of the places I will go, the people I will meet and living life in a different country."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  dancer disneyland paris fccommunity fclegend frozen hervey bay princess anna

Fraser Coast Chronicle
$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

Australia, it’s your lucky year. Flights to some of the world’s hottest destinations are now up for grabs for under $50 in Jetstar’s latest sale.

Image released of man who allegedly assaulted police

Police released this image of a man they believe was involved in a number of property thefts and stolen vehicle offences.

The man assaulted a female police officer last week.

Bright future ahead for the Fraser Coast

Projects worth $480 million were approved.

Bright future ahead as major solar farm gets green light

SOLAR PLAN: A proposed locality plan of the new 400.67ha Munna Creek Solar Farm, approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm near Bauple were approved on Jan 18.

Local Partners