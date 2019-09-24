Bay dancer set to dazzle at 2019 hip hop national finals

SET TO SPARKLE: Maddison Monz will be competing at the Get the Beat finals in Caloundra on Friday.

SET TO SPARKLE: Maddison Monz will be competing at the Get the Beat finals in Caloundra on Friday. Cody Fox

DRESSED in her exquisite hand-made teal sequinned costume, Hervey Bay's Maddison Monz is ready to dazzle at the Australia-wide 2019 Get the Beat National Finals tomorrow.

A valued part of the Sparks Dance Centre Competition Troupe, the seven-year-old will be one of about 6000 dancers to take to the stage at the event in Caloundra, from now until October 2.

With her biggest cheer squad - mum Aimee and dad Graeme - watching from the crowd, Maddison will perform on stage in the seven-and-under jazz and open solo.

She will perform a new routine that she has been practising for the past four months.

Maddison will compete against 22 dancers in the jazz section and 12 in open.

Aimee said dancing was her daughter's passion.

"She just loves dancing, it's in her blood ... she has danced since she was two," Aimee said.

"We are very proud that all her hard work and dedication has paid off."

"We are really excited to see her do what she loves to do. She works hard and always does it with a smile on her face," Graeme added.

Aimee said her daughter did get nervous but turned that into energy on the stage, and Maddison couldn't agree more.

"I'm excited. It will be nerve-racking but I'll just dance the nerves out," Maddison said.

Sparks Dance Centre director Tina Sparks said the prestigious competition would be a great confidence booster for the young dancer.

She said just qualifying for the competition was an achievement on its own.

"She has worked very hard for this," Mrs Sparks said.

"Maddison has been doing solos for a few years now and competitions really help with their self confidence and life skills, becoming organised and responsible.

"This is a wonderful experience for all dancers this weekend."

From Friday, Fraser Coast residents can get a front row seat to the action, with the competition being live-streamed to the Fraser Coast Chronicle website.

Hervey Bay Dance School will also feature heavily in the event, with more than 30 performances taking place over the six days.

Read more about their dance team in Thursday's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

To see the livestream schedule and purchase a subscription, click here.