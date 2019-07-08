Bay Deadly Choices officer 'brakes the cycle' thanks to PCYC

P PLATES: Rose Robe was the first graduate of PCYC's Breaking the Cycle driving program.

ROSE Robe didn't have the option to learn to drive in her parents' cars.

As the first graduate of Braking the Cycle program to achieve her licence, the Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Service Deadly Choices officer said she would not have been able to score her dream job without help from the PCYC.

BTC is a volunteer driver mentor program designed to support learner drivers without access to a supervisor or registered vehicle to complete their logbook hours.

PCYC's Wayne Bellamy said the program was open to anyone aged between 16-25.

"It's not just about getting 100 hours, it's about students becoming capable and promoting driver safety and awareness,” he said.

"The aim of the program is to provide young people with increased employment opportunities, community connection and driver education.”

The free program is funded through the Motor Accident Insurance Commission.

"My mother doesn't have her licence and my father doesn't live in the area,” she said.

"The mentors were genuine people, not too intense and made you feel really comfortable.”

The 20-year-old passed her test in March enabling her to travel as far as Rockhampton and Brisbane for training as well as pick up Deadly Choices Ambassadors who travel around the country.

"I just brought my first car after saving up,” she said.

"I highly recommend the program for others,” she said.

For more information contact Hervey Bay PCYC or visit their website.