Best Big W in Australia - Hervey Bay store manager Glenn Thompson with his hardworking staff celebrating their achievements.
News

Bay department store named best in Australia

Carlie Walker
by
20th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay's Big W department store has been named the best in Australia.

Store manager Glenn Thompson said the store had been given the internal award thanks to meeting its budgets and sales targets.

Positive feedback from the budget retailer's customers had also played a part in securing the award, he said.

"I was very surprised, obviously we were really happy with the result," Mr Thompson said.

"It's not just the store manager, it's everyone involved in the store."

Big W's Hervey Bay outlet employs 90 people, Mr Thompson said.

He said the result had been a big boost for the team.

"It is very good, the last few years have been hard since the new Stockland centre opened up."

Mr Thompson said the team was focussed on good customer service.

"The main feedback we get when people come into the store is our very friendly service, people keep coming back for the friendly service, and the price range is very competitive."

One of the big drawcards for the Bay outlet was the party store, which had attracted new customers, Mr Thompson said.

He said that part of the store would soon be expanding.

The expansion of Pialba Place would also benefit the business, Mr Thompson said, with more food outlets and a new Rivers store to open its doors soon.

big w fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

