Hervey Bay development to attract seven new businesses

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Hervey Bay Heights Commercial set to open new business possibilities in the region.

HOME-maker centres, day cares and showrooms are just some of the possible businesses that will be able to set up shop in the new Hervey Bay Heights Commercial development in Kawungan.

The Colliers International development has two stand-alone lots, as well as five joined lots, designed for large-scale businesses.

The development is set to be completed by early 2017, but so far no new businesses have been confirmed.

Century 21 real estate agent Linda Bland told the Chronicle businesses varying in market and size were already showing interest.

"There has been a lot of showroom interest," Ms Bland said.

"The lots could suit showrooms, hardware stores, a car wash, outdoor sale, or even child care or medical centres."

Hervey Bay Heights Commercial is part of a larger development, including a residential area and an Ozcare aged care facility.

What businesses would you like to see open at the development? Join the discussion and tell us below.