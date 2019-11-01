Menu
Bay doctor indicted on rape charge

Angela Kelly
1st Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A DOCTOR accused of sexual assault will face the district court next month.

The medical professional has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a health clinic in Hervey Bay in October last year.

He has since been banned by the Health Ombudsman from treating female patients unless another registered health practitioner is present.

The doctor was not present in the Hervey Bay District Court when Crown Prosecutor Rebecca Marks handed Judge Gary Long the indictment.

The charge on the indictment is rape.

The case was adjourned to the next district court sitting on November 18.

Glen Cranny, the doctor's lawyer, said his client was not available until next year as he has a "very difficult calendar for the next couple of months" and he needed time to confer with his client regarding the charge.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court
