Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Year 3 and 4 Teaching Award winner, Dr Joanna Longley is grateful that the students have enjoyed the tutorials as much as she has enjoyed teaching them.
Year 3 and 4 Teaching Award winner, Dr Joanna Longley is grateful that the students have enjoyed the tutorials as much as she has enjoyed teaching them.
News

Bay doctors celebrated by students at special ceremony

Carlie Walker
30th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SIX medical students from the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School have presented six doctors with 2020 teaching awards in a ceremony at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

A small number of students and teachers came together to celebrate the following winners:

Year 3 Teaching Awards

  • 1st Joanna Longley
  • 2nd Shams Family
  • 3rd Bjorn Christiansen

Year 4 Teaching Awards

  • 1st Joanna Longley
  • 2nd Himali Ihalagama
  • 3rd James Newman

Year 3 and 4 teaching award winner Dr Joanna Longley was grateful that the students enjoyed the tutorials as much as she has enjoyed teaching them.

As a staff specialist intensivist at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Dr Longley teaches Year 4 medical students who are rotating through their ICU term, supervises Year 1 elective placement students, and tutors Year 3 and 4 students on clinical reasoning.

“The students are so enthusiastic and engaged that it is a pleasure to work with them and I am sure they will become dedicated, caring clinicians,” Dr Longley said.

This year, 27 students completed the clinical training component of UQ’s Doctor of Medicine program at UQRCS Hervey Bay.

More Stories

hervey bay hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year from hell: Qld’s wildest dashcam videos of 2020

        Premium Content Year from hell: Qld’s wildest dashcam videos of 2020

        News This year is shaping as one of Queensland’s worst on our roads.

        Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

        Premium Content Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

        News It comes as new visitors were banned from the island

        Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

        Premium Content Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

        News Two of Fraser Island’s biggest tourist destinations remain on high alert as a...