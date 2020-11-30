Bay doctors celebrated by students at special ceremony

Year 3 and 4 Teaching Award winner, Dr Joanna Longley is grateful that the students have enjoyed the tutorials as much as she has enjoyed teaching them.

SIX medical students from the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School have presented six doctors with 2020 teaching awards in a ceremony at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

A small number of students and teachers came together to celebrate the following winners:

Year 3 Teaching Awards

1st Joanna Longley

2nd Shams Family

3rd Bjorn Christiansen

Year 4 Teaching Awards

1st Joanna Longley

2nd Himali Ihalagama

3rd James Newman

As a staff specialist intensivist at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Dr Longley teaches Year 4 medical students who are rotating through their ICU term, supervises Year 1 elective placement students, and tutors Year 3 and 4 students on clinical reasoning.

“The students are so enthusiastic and engaged that it is a pleasure to work with them and I am sure they will become dedicated, caring clinicians,” Dr Longley said.

This year, 27 students completed the clinical training component of UQ’s Doctor of Medicine program at UQRCS Hervey Bay.