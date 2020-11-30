Bay doctors celebrated by students at special ceremony
SIX medical students from the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School have presented six doctors with 2020 teaching awards in a ceremony at the Hervey Bay Hospital.
A small number of students and teachers came together to celebrate the following winners:
Year 3 Teaching Awards
- 1st Joanna Longley
- 2nd Shams Family
- 3rd Bjorn Christiansen
Year 4 Teaching Awards
- 1st Joanna Longley
- 2nd Himali Ihalagama
- 3rd James Newman
Year 3 and 4 teaching award winner Dr Joanna Longley was grateful that the students enjoyed the tutorials as much as she has enjoyed teaching them.
As a staff specialist intensivist at the Hervey Bay Hospital, Dr Longley teaches Year 4 medical students who are rotating through their ICU term, supervises Year 1 elective placement students, and tutors Year 3 and 4 students on clinical reasoning.
“The students are so enthusiastic and engaged that it is a pleasure to work with them and I am sure they will become dedicated, caring clinicians,” Dr Longley said.
This year, 27 students completed the clinical training component of UQ’s Doctor of Medicine program at UQRCS Hervey Bay.