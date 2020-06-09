Bay driver allegedly three times over legal limit

A 52-year-old Hervey Bay motorist is due in court for allegedly being more than three times over the legal driving limit. PHOTO: File.

HERVEY BAY police conducting random breath tests have charged a man who allegedly blew three times over the legal driving limit.

Officers had been patrolling the Point Vernon area in the early hours of Saturday morning when they stopped the man’s vehicle.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the 52-year-old was stopped on Corser St around 12.06am.

The driver allegedly registered over the legal limit and was transported to Hervey Bay watch house where he underwent further testing.

Snr Const Ryan said the man allegedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171 per cent, which is more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged with high range drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 5.

Some 94 drink driving related offences have been registered in Hervey Bay in the first five months of the year.

The number of people caught for having too many drinks before getting behind the wheel spiked in January when 31 offences were recorded.

The number of drink driving offences in the city steadily decreased in February, March and April when 19, 15 and 11 cases were registered respectively.

Some 18 offences were registered May – an increase of seven offences when compared to the previous month.

Queensland Police are urging motorists to drive responsibly.

This comes after multiple crashes across the state resulted in eight fatalities at the weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating described the events as tragic.

“The number of people who have died on Queensland roads this year is up dramatically in comparison to this time last year and it’s not acceptable. Police will continue to conduct enforcement activities; however motorists need to take control and drive responsibly on our roads,” he said.