Bay drivers can access cheaper fuel in M’boro

THE cheapest fuel on the Fraser Coast is in Maryborough – but can motorists drive from the Bay and other areas to take advantage of the prices while travelling restrictions remain in place?

The short answer is yes, but police are urging people to apply common sense and to stay at home unless they are required to leave for a permitted purpose or to access an essential business.

“Businesses and services which have been allowed to operate are considered essential and are expected to follow public health directions and employ social distancing practices,” a spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said.

“The intention of the home confinement direction is to keep people at home and in their local area as much as practical to limit interactions with others.

“Members of the public can travel to and from essential businesses and services which have been allowed to remain open, for essential purposes only.

“Police will continue to educate and show compassion when engaging with members of the public as we all work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Police will use discretion in how they respond to various circumstances, however if people blatantly disobey any of the public health directions, officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals under section 362D of the Public Health Act 2005.