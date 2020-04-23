Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cheaper fuel prices are on offer in Maryborough.
Cheaper fuel prices are on offer in Maryborough.
News

Bay drivers can access cheaper fuel in M’boro

Carlie Walker
23rd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cheapest fuel on the Fraser Coast is in Maryborough – but can motorists drive from the Bay and other areas to take advantage of the prices while travelling restrictions remain in place?

The short answer is yes, but police are urging people to apply common sense and to stay at home unless they are required to leave for a permitted purpose or to access an essential business.

“Businesses and services which have been allowed to operate are considered essential and are expected to follow public health directions and employ social distancing practices,” a spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said.

“The intention of the home confinement direction is to keep people at home and in their local area as much as practical to limit interactions with others.

“Members of the public can travel to and from essential businesses and services which have been allowed to remain open, for essential purposes only.

“Police will continue to educate and show compassion when engaging with members of the public as we all work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Police will use discretion in how they respond to various circumstances, however if people blatantly disobey any of the public health directions, officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals under section 362D of the Public Health Act 2005.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        Health A deep dive into the region’s coronavirus statistics has revealed new information about how the global pandemic has affected the Fraser Coast.

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        premium_icon CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        News A Maryborough man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash

        Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        premium_icon Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        News Loggerheads were reasonably common for the area but are endangered.

        New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

        premium_icon New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

        News The achievements of former councillors was also recognised