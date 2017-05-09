Bay drivers caught with drugs in their systems

FOUR people were charged with drug driving offences over the weekend. On Saturday, a 51-year-old man was allegedly caught drug driving along Tooth St. Police also charged a 36-year-old man with drug driving after he was stopped on a road in Urraween at 9pm Saturday. About 3pm Sunday, a 17-year-old man was also charged while on Doolong South Rd while a 30-year-old man was charged in Craignish at 4.30pm.