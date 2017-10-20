Bay drug dealer, 19, busted with 2kg of marijuana

APPEARING in court wearing a figure-hugging black dress with make-up that would make a Kardashian sister proud, Daisha Jamika Bootes isn't the stereotyped image of a drug dealer.

But the 19-year-old teen from Eli Waters was found in possession of more than two kilograms of marijuana, which has a street value of $13,000-$18,000.

This wasn't her first-time being caught red-handed with a large amount of drugs either.

Daisha Jamika Bootes, 19, of Eli Waters, leaves Hervey Bay District Court. Annie Perets

Bootes pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Friday to possession of dangerous drugs in excess of 500g.

The court heard that police searched Bootes' house in Eli Waters on June 14 where they located a safe.

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Lima said Bootes denied knowing the pin to the safe at first, but confessed the digits after being taken by officers to a police station.

Inside the safe was 2.101kg of marijuana spread across five plastic bags, $1920, and a replica revolver.

Bootes was on probation at the time of the offence, and this was her second time breaching the order after being placed on probation last year because of other drug offences.

Defence barrister Kylie Hillard said Bootes turned to using and selling marijuana after entering a romantic relationship with a drug user.

Ms Hillard said Bootes' arrest, the relationship has ended and her client has moved back home and was getting her life together.

"She says to me she has worked better on probation lately," Ms Hillard said.

"She's been living with her mum in the last two-three months."

Judge Michael Shanahan warned Bootes that if she continued the drug habits, she would be serving time in jail soon.

He said he would allow Bootes to stay in the community this time due of her young age and because her behaviour has improved as of late.

Bootes was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment, immediately released on parole.