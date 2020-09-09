Bay electric car company investigates driverless technology

ACE-EV managing directory Greg McGarvie launched his company's first electric vehicle, the ACE Cargo Van, at the International Convention Centre in Sydney last year.

A HERVEY Bay company, building electric vehicles in South Australia, is investigating new driverless technology.

With the delivery of the electric vehicles expected to begin next year, the company hasn't stopped looking for ways to advance the technology and add more dimensions to their product.

Leading Smart Cities solutions provider SenSen Networks Limited announced this week it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACE Electric Vehicles Group to collaborate on developing autonomous driving capabilities for ACE electric vehicles to be manufactured in Australia by ACE.

"This is a great opportunity for two clever, innovating Australian companies to demonstrate leadership in the development of a cleaner, more secure, cost-efficient and smart transport system," Mr McGarvie said.

"Not only does the ACE vehicle bring back vehicle manufacturing and energy solutions to Australia, but as a world leader in artificial intelligence and sensor technology, SenSen will provide its expertise to making our vehicles autonomous, a first for Australia."

The vehicles available to order include the ACE Cargo Van, the Ace Yewt and the Ace Urban.

Speaking to the Chronicle last year, Mr McGarvie said the vehicles were the first electric cars to be manufactured in Australia.

His aim was to make the vehicles eco-friendly and affordable.

Mr McGarvie kept costs down by designing a carbon fibre shell made of flatpack parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

The packs were shipped to their warehouse at Logan, south of Brisbane, and glued together to make the Cargo Van.

The selling point won't just be taking the greener option - the electric vehicles produced by ACE EV will also be among the most affordable on the market with a price tag of about $40,000.

The vehicles will run for about 250km before they need charging.