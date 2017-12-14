Bay enjoys traditional Carols by Candlelight

WARM up your vocals and get ready to dance because Carols by Candlelight is coming to the Seafront Oval this Saturday.
The evening is a partnership between volunteers from the Fraser Coast community and the Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club.
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH EVENTS ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>
Carols coordinator Julie Terry said about 40 volunteers from local Christian churches, various organisations and local businesses worked hard to bring the event for life.
Ms Terry said they received a $4000 grant from Fraser Coast Regional Council, an $8000 grant and support from the RSL.
The program starts at 5.30pm with a range of local performers and an appearance by Santa.
Traditional carols start at 7pm featuring 2006 New Zealand Idol winner, Matt Saunoa.
The evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display.