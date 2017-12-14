Bay enjoys traditional Carols by Candlelight

Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval - children get up close for a good view of Santa.

Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval - children get up close for a good view of Santa. Alistair Brightman

WARM up your vocals and get ready to dance because Carols by Candlelight is coming to the Seafront Oval this Saturday.

The evening is a partnership between volunteers from the Fraser Coast community and the Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club.

Carols coordinator Julie Terry said about 40 volunteers from local Christian churches, various organisations and local businesses worked hard to bring the event for life.

Ms Terry said they received a $4000 grant from Fraser Coast Regional Council, an $8000 grant and support from the RSL.

The program starts at 5.30pm with a range of local performers and an appearance by Santa.

Traditional carols start at 7pm featuring 2006 New Zealand Idol winner, Matt Saunoa.

The evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display.