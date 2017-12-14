Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bay enjoys traditional Carols by Candlelight

Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval - children get up close for a good view of Santa.
Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval - children get up close for a good view of Santa. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

WARM up your vocals and get ready to dance because Carols by Candlelight is coming to the Seafront Oval this Saturday.

The evening is a partnership between volunteers from the Fraser Coast community and the Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH EVENTS ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

Carols coordinator Julie Terry said about 40 volunteers from local Christian churches, various organisations and local businesses worked hard to bring the event for life.

Ms Terry said they received a $4000 grant from Fraser Coast Regional Council, an $8000 grant and support from the RSL.

The program starts at 5.30pm with a range of local performers and an appearance by Santa.

Traditional carols start at 7pm featuring 2006 New Zealand Idol winner, Matt Saunoa.

The evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display.

Related Items

Topics:  carols by candlelight fcevents fcwhatson seafront oval

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Former masseuse charged; police appeal for victims

Former masseuse charged; police appeal for victims

A man who worked as a masseuse at the Fraser Coast for more than a decade has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

APPEAL: Indecent assault, Hervey Bay and Brisbane areas

A 13-year-old has been charged for allegedly throwing a rock at a taxi in Alice Springs.

Police are appealing for public help with the investigation.

Fraser Coast Christmas lights map 2017

Graeme Schmidt with his lights display in Lakeridge Dr, Dundowran. Mr Schmidt has been putting up his Christmas home display for the last nine years.

Lakeridge Dr claims title of Christmas Street for the sixth time.

Fraser Coast man, 18, facing child pornography charges

A 21-year-old Coast man caught with more than 800 child porn images has told a court some of them dated back to when he was in Year 9 at school.

The pornography was allegedly of children aged 14 and under.

Local Partners