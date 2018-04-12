Menu
Australian music star Guy Sebastian and Hervey Bay mixed martial artist Greg Atzori at the Gold Coast.
Commonwealth Games

Bay family's celebrity encounter at the Games

Matthew McInerney
by
12th Apr 2018 7:53 PM

Guy Sebastian's Bloodstone echoed throughout Melbourne Pavillion when Hervey Bay mixed martial artist Greg Atzori entered his Hex Fight Series bout on March 23.

On Thursday, Atzori came to face-to-face with the first Australian Idol winner.

Atzori and his family were at Carrara Sports Arena to watch the wrestling events at the Commonwealth Games, and when they stopped by the nearby Coffee Club met the man behind hits like Bloodstone, Angels Brought Me Here and Battle Scars.

A ripped Sebastian posed for photos and spent time talking with Atzori's family, who described the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest entrant as a lovely person.

For the record, Atzori, into what he has declared his final year as a professional mixed martial artist, won the March 23 bout against Aidan Aguilera by submission.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

