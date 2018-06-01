Bay father releases his first children's book

HUNTING: Author Josh Rimmington with his first book, Mummy Has Lost Her Voice.

A PASSING comment made by his sons sparked a light bulb moment in Josh Rimmington, leading him to write a children's book.

The Hervey Bay businessman, who runs a marketing agency by day, can now add author to his resume after publishing his first title Mummy Has Lost Her Voice.

"My sons came up to me in the kitchen and said 'Hey dad, mum's lost her voice' so I jokingly replied 'Well, we better go find it now, shouldn't we?'" Mr Rimmington said.

"The boys and I had a good little chuckle and went on our way but it got me thinking, that'd make a cool little book for kids."

The picture book takes two boys and their dad on on adventure throughout a house.

They don't find mummy's voice, but they find plenty of other items.

Mr Rimmington had never planned to release a book, but says it's one of his fondest accomplishments to date.

"Marketing is all about story telling but never thought I would write a kids book so enjoying the process of it all," he said.

"The hardest part is taking the first step and not giving up on the journey of making it real."

The father, who goes by the name Dadpreneur online, dedicated the work to sons Zach and Lachlan who have characters named after them.

A reading and signing of Mummy Has Lost Her Voice will be held at Mary Ryan's Hervey Bay on June 9 from noon.