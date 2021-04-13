Bay firefighters roll up sleeves after girl’s freak accident

Craignish firefighters have rolled up their sleeves, inspired by the blood donations that enabled surgeons to save the life of Hervey Bay's Cianna Brenia.

After the Fraser Coast's blood supplies were left severely depleted when a young Bay girl needed dozens of litres of blood to survive a freak accident, the community showed its spirit by rolling up its sleeves.

Among them were auxiliary firefighters from Craignish Fire Station.

Cianna Brenia, 11, was critically injured on March 6 when the dune buggy she was riding on with a friend on a Takura property ran over a stick, which came up underneath the vehicle and pierced through her thigh and abdomen.

Cianna Brenia, 11, was left fighting for life after a freak accident.

The injuries caused serious blood loss, but thanks to the work of surgeons and health care workers who refused to give up on her, as well as blood donations made by strangers, Cianna pulled through against the odds.

Her stepfather, Brian Westlake, said he had been wanting to donate blood since the accident, but wanted to donate alongside his fellow firefighters to make it even more special.

Seven firefighters from the station donated blood to give the region's supplies a boost.

Mr Westlake said along with his partner Maureen Murphy and Cianna's dad, Andrew Brenia, they had been amazed by Cianna's recovery since the horrific accident.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and being treated because of continued bleeding, Cianna continues to recover and the family is hoping she will soon return home.

"It's been slow progress," Mr Westlake said.

"But it's been an amazing recovery."

The Craignish fire crew are among dozens of others who have donated blood on behalf of the Bay schoolgirl in recent weeks.

Mr Westlake said it had been very moving to see how many people had rolled up their sleeves after being inspired by Cianna's story.

"Our entire family has been blown away by the amount of community support, with the Go Fund Me page as well as blood donations," he said.

"We're extremely grateful to everyone who has boosted supplies."

