Bay friends produce homemade masks to stop virus

Shane McCasker, Toni McCasker and Elaine Gamer with some of their homemade masks. PHOTO: Contributed.

A SMALL production line in the Bay is starting to churn out homemade masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Shane McCasker, his wife Toni and their close friend Elaine Gamer have already made around 120 masks, primarily for leukaemia patients.

The trio are all involved with the Leukaemia Foundation in Hervey Bay.

Mr McCasker, an electrician by trade, told the Chronicle he realised something needed to be done when he could not find masks for work.

"It takes us about 10 minutes to produce one mask and they're made largely with items you can find around your home," Mr McCasker said.

The design was found on the Hong Kong University Hospital website.

Mr McCasker said they were now looking to film a homemade 'do it yourself' video so people in self-isolation or others unable to get out to the shops could make their own.

"There are so many vulnerable people in our community, people with immune deficiencies, who are at risk as a result of the global pandemic. We just knew we had to do something," he said.

Mrs McCasker, a registered nurse, was also assisting patients through local medical services.

Most of the masks the trio has made have already been distributed to patients in need.

"We are now looking to source more materials so we can continue making them," Mrs Gamer said.

"It is important for people who are receiving treatment for serious diseases like leukaemia to be kept as safe as possible during this time," she continued.