Bay girl’s brave fight back after brain surgery shock

FLOATING ON AIR: Learni Horo in her bedroom upon arriving home from hospital. Her older sister, Izzy, decorated the room with balloons to celebrate the occasion.

KARA and Bob have lost count of the number of operations their 14-year-old daughter Learni Horo has endured after suffering a brain aneurysm in November, 2018.

With Learni just out of hospital again, Kara said she was so proud of the “bravest person I know”.

On Sunday, Learni returned to her Hervey Bay home and a room full of balloons organised by her older sister Izzy, 20, after yet another trip to the Queensland Children’s Hospital for brain surgery.

“I’m feeling much better now,” Learni said yesterday.

“When I got home, I knew my family was doing something special because they were trying to push me towards my room.”

Learni – who was also given the honour of being named the children’s hospital’s #SmileOfTheWeek on its social media pages – is planning on seeing her fellow students in Year 9 at St James Lutheran College next term, and resuming a normal life.

Kara Hunt said her daughter has “been amazing”, and “we couldn’t have done it without Izzy and her dad, Bob”.

Learni Horo (right) with her older sister, Izzy.

She said Learni has gone through “lots of little and some big” operations since collapsing with the life-threatening haemorrhage which caused the ruptured brain aneurysm.

“She felt sick and I found her on the toilet floor,” Kara said.

“She was taken to the hospital in Hervey Bay – it’s all a bit of a blur. She was seen by many doctors – she wasn’t breathing.

“We put her on life support and they did scans and could see there was the haemorrhage on the brain.”

Learni was flown to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane where neurosurgeons prepared for her arrival, and the next day she had lifesaving surgery to “coil” the aneurysm with a cerebral angiogram.

“We were told it was partially successful and she would probably need more treatment. The big question was, when she woke up, what would her quality of life be?”

Learni regained her speech and movement completely – although she couldn’t remember being unwell.

She was discharged in January, however, after a week she was fighting an infection and the shunt which had been put in was removed and an external shunt installed.

“Sadly for Learni, she had an allergic reaction to the antibiotics that were trying to clear the infection,” Ms Hunt said.

“They had to change the antibiotics but she got something called HLH which meant the antibiotics wiped her immune system and started affecting her liver.”

By this time, Learni and her mum – who was staying at Ronald McDonald House – hadn’t left Brisbane.

Learni was given steroid therapy to clear the HLH, and a new shunt was put in.

At the end of February, she returned home but the aneurysm regrew and, with her mother, she made the trek by road back to hospital in Brisbane for another operation “to recoil” the aneurysm.

She came home in March, and has since returned for operations in September, December, May and most recently on June 4 for another new shunt.

Learni Horo is excited to leave hospital and head home to Hervey Bay.

“She’s been going to school part-time but has continuous headaches and tiredness – the after-effects of the aneurysm mean there’s only so much she can do,” Ms Hunt said.

“She has a physio plan to increase her stamina and she’s back to her usual physical self, but she gets really tired.

“She used to play netball and flute but she can’t do contact sport and with the pressure in her head she’s unable to do flute, so she plays the piano. It’s about finding alternatives.”

Ms Hunt said the support from family friends, the Children’s Hospital Foundation, staff and volunteers at the hospitals, and the Hervey Bay-based Dunga Derby had been “absolutely amazing”.

“We have an amazing community here.

“Learni is just the most brave little person we know – she just gets on with it. And she’s always got a smile on her face.”

A spokesperson for Children’s Health Queensland said they began sharing #SmileOfTheWeek on their Instagram page in 2016 to celebrate the inspiring stories and health milestones of the young people they cared for.

“It gives them an opportunity to step into the spotlight for a day and share their good news.

“These real stories also remind other children and families that they are not alone in their journey.”

Articles contributed by Louise Shannon have been supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.