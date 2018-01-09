Bay historian tracks couple in wedding photo

DISCOVERED: Edith Mary Speare and John Curtis in their wedding photo which was tracked down by Robyn Golby.

A VOLUNTEER historian in Hervey Bay has tracked down a couple in an old wedding photo which was discovered behind an old chest of drawers.

Robyn Golby's neighbour had discovered the photo in her home which was taken of Edith Mary Speare and John Curtis.

"As I had known the previous owners, Frank and Norma Speare, and was into family history, she thought I would be the ideal person to find out about the couple in the photo and return it to their family," Ms Golby said.

"On the back of the photo was written 'To Yetta from Edie & Jack' and the photo was taken by E J Rumballe, Kent St Maryborough."

A volunteer with Hervey Bay Family History, Ms Golby spent time digging and discovered death and funeral notices of family members of the couple which eventually lead her to a member of the couple's family in Hervey Bay.

The couple were found to be Norma Speare's Uncle John and his wife, Edith and the photo was returned to Frank and Norma's daughter in Hervey Bay.