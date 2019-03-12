Menu
TO BE SURE: Head to Torquay Hotel this St Patrick's Day for a Guinness, traditional Irish music and plenty and prizes and giveaways. From left: Issy Kuhner, Kristin Buckley and Talia Carter.
Entertainment

Bay hotel takes over St Pat's Day fun after pub closure

Jodie Callcott
by
12th Mar 2019 9:32 AM
Subscriber only

TORQUAY Hotel has taken the reins of St Patrick's Day celebrations by hosting a day jam-packed with live music and plenty of prizes.

March 17 is the biggest Irish day of the year and has people dressed head to toe in green and drinking pints of the traditional Irish stout, Guinness.

The hotel's owner, Darren Carter, has made sure the people of Hervey Bay will have somewhere to celebrate since the closure of Hoolihans earlier this year.

"I think it's a great day, the Irish have always been great fun," Mr Carter said.

"We have a traditional Irish singer from 10am-2pm then Forbidden Road from 2-6pm.

"We will be the only hotel with Guinness on tap and we have heaps of kegs ready.

"There will be heaps of giveaways and prizes to be won all day.

"It should be a great afternoon."

Torquay Hotel's St Patrick's Day celebrations will start at 10am Sunday, March 17, at 421 Charlton Esp, Torquay.

ST PATRICK'S DAY

Shamrocks are the national emblem of Ireland.

Beer is one of the most widely consumed beverages on St Patrick's Day.

The colour of St Patrick's Day was originally blue

1962 marked the first time Chicago dyed their river green for St Patrick's Day.

