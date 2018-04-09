Bay in top 10 destinations these school holidays

HERVEY Bay has been named one of the top spots to visit during school holidays.

According to Wotif.com, Hervey Bay ranked number nine in a list of 10 places which were popular for travellers during the April holiday period.

Wotif travel expert Amanda Behre said Hervey Bay was the ultimate school holiday destination with plenty for the whole family to see and do.

"Plus, the town offers great value for families, with a predicted average accommodation rate of $183 a night," she said.

"Families will love the safe sheltered beaches, perfect for swimming, water sports and keeping cool and a stay in Hervey Bay isn't complete without a day trip to the stunning Fraser Island."

Wotif's top domestic family destinations these April school holidays:

1. Gold Coast, QLD

2. Sunshine Coast, QLD

3. Coffs Harbour, NSW

4. Great Ocean Road, VIC

5. Port Macquarie, NSW

6. Cairns, QLD

7. Townsville, QLD

8. Dubbo, NSW

9. Hervey Bay, QLD

10. Wollongong, NSW