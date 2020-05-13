Menu
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

Shaun Ryan
13th May 2020 6:30 PM
AN INSTAGRAM profile that allegedly posted harmful comments about Hervey Bay teens is no longer on the social media network.

Concerned parents accused ‘herveybayconfessions’ of promoting cyberbullying.

Many encouraged other social media users to report the profile.

It is unclear whether it was removed by Instagram or taken down by its creators.

Meanwhile, a Queensland Police spokesperson encouraged any children who had been the victim of cyberbullying to speak to their parents or caregivers.

“Anyone who believes they are at risk of physical injury or harm should contact police,” the spokesperson added.

Victims were also encouraged to report incidents to their teachers or principals if the alleged perpetrators attended their schools.

Parents and caregivers have been urged to be vigilant and actively involved in their child’s online activity.

You can access the office of the eSafety Commissioner at esafety.gov.au.

