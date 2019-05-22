Bay inventor provides a new take on the 'bra'

SINCE moving to Hervey Bay in 2016, Eli Waters Peekay Creations owner Peter Kinson noticed the sweat on his arm was affecting his passion for music.

Not only did his sweaty arm make it difficult to strum, the 57-year-old found grime accumulated at the top of the guitar, decreasing its value.

After a lot of trial-and-error and different prototypes, the Guitar Bra was born.

Local invention - Peter Kinson with his newest creation the 'Guitar Bra'. Cody Fox

"You can google pictures of it, oil and grease and dead skin cells builds up and looks horrible," he said.

"One day I rested a t-shirt on the edge of the guitar to try and stop it and it insulated me and kept that friction issue at bay."

Already creatively inclined as a woodworker, Mr Kinson used his best sewing skills and cut up old t-shirts to bring to life the Guitar Bra.

Two years down the track, the final product is made from Lycra material, with a small piece of elastic that slips easily on and off the guitar.

It has a hole for the strap pin and doesn't impact the guitar's sound.

"It looks a bit like swimming cozzies when you take it off," he said.

"We have different colours and styles, we also have various crushed velours as well.

"Late last year we decided we were ready and we found a manufacturing company down in Brisbane."

Mr Kinson began playing the guitar when he was 13 after being told he was too old to learn the violin.

He re-ignited his love for music in 2008 when he began singing in a band.

He played guitar at home before becoming a tutor.

"I've got something I can share with others to get them started with their love affair with music," he said.

"So far it has been a big hit with my students."

The official product launch will be on June 8 at Pialba's Ultra Music although Guitar Bras are available for purchase online now.

At the moment, the Guitar Bra has been made for full-sized concert and dreadnought-shaped guitars however there are options to customise them for different sized or shaped instruments.

For more information visit peekaycreations.com.au.