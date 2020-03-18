Bay JPs to continue despite temporary closure

STILL WORKING: It will be business as usual for Fraser Coast JPs like Keith Dunbar despite the temporary closure of community venues from this Saturday.

HERVEY Bay Justice of the Peace Keith Dunbar will carry on the best he can to continue providing important legal ­support despite the temporary suspension, starting on Saturday, of the popular community program.

Justices of the Peace and Commissioners for Declarations have been providing free signing services at easily accessible community venues, but that will change from Saturday due to COVID-19 health concerns.

"We provide an important role to the legal community by helping to take the weight from solicitors, their staff and the court system," Mr Dunbar said.

"I think the modern justice system would find it harder to function without what we do to help support it."

A Department of Justice and attorney-general spokesman said that during the temporary closure of the JP signing sites, people requiring legal documents to be witnessed by a Justice of the Peace or Commissioner for Declarations could still approach them individually.

The Justices of the Peace Branch has contacted all Queensland JPs and Commissioners for Declarations about the temporary closure, encouraging their assistance to provide witnessing services during this time and asking them to ensure their online contact details are up to date.

For more information go to qld.gov.au/findjp or phone 1300 301 147.