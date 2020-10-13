Bay Labor candidate fronts press pack for first time this year

Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister science and Minister the Arts Leeanne Enoch with Labor Candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari outside the Hervey Bay Hospital.

DURING his party’s press conference about a commitment to hire more frontline hospital staff in the Wide Bay, Labor’s candidate for Hervey Bay spoke to the Chronicle for the first time about his election campaign.

He said he had spent his time focusing what was important to the people of Hervey Bay.

“That is focusing on jobs, health outcomes and education outcomes in this area,” he said.

“How is my run going? Excellently well, there is a positive vibe within Hervey Bay.

“People are appreciating the economic recovery plan that is being put in place by the Palaszczuk government and I congratulate the Premier on doing that.

“There is going to be some really excellent outcomes that are coming forward from that into this area and some of those were announced today.

“I will be fighting hard everyday of this campaign to ensure the people of Hervey Bay know of the excellent economic plan being put into place by the Premier.”

Mr Tantari said he hoped he could join the Premier’s team and “make sure we get our fair share in Hervey Bay”.

The 59-year-old couldn’t pick one single project that was his priority but mentioned the $1.3 million rail trail upgrade which was flagged by state Labor last week.

“My main focus is a project like the one they are about to put in here with the mental health facility … it’s important to me,” he said.