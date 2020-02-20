Bay league player jailed for ‘terrifying’ robbery

A BAY rugby league player has been locked up for a terrifying armed robbery.

A court heard Alexander John Mark Williams used a kitchen knife to threaten a staff member at Urraween’s United Service Station on June 1 last year.

The 20-year-old, who is a second rower with the Hervey Bay Seagulls, wielded the 30cm weapon while demanding money from the till and cigarettes.

He then fled on foot and police caught him later that day.

The details emerged in Hervey Bay District Court today, where Williams pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery while armed.

Williams was also convicted of grievous bodily harm and stealing in relation to a separate incident.

In this incident, Williams punched a man in the face and stole a bottle of alcohol at a friend’s house on July 29.

The court heard he was out on bail for the robbery at the time of the attack.

Crown prosecutor Brendan White told the court the punch was so severe the complainant required surgery to the left side of his face.

The victim had to have plates fixed to his cheek bone and beneath his gums.

Mr White handed up a criminal history, probation report and custody certificate in aggravation of sentence.

Williams had already been in custody for 190 days.

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle told Judge Richard Jones his client had a drinking problem and had taken steps to address it.

Letters from Williams’ mother and grandfather were submitted in mitigation of sentence.

Judge Jones said Williams was a young man and had plenty to look forward to if he could turn his life around.

The judge said robbing service stations and threatening people was abhorrent behaviour.

“People need to feel safe at work,” he said.

Williams was sentenced to two years in jail for the robbery and 18 months for the grievous bodily harm.

The sentences will not run concurrently.

Williams was convicted but not further punished for stealing the bottle of alcohol.

The six months already spent in custody were not declared as time served.

A parole eligibility date was set for November 19.