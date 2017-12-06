Bay locals on a quest to change the world, and you can help

ON A MISSION: David Pierson, Troy Sullivan, Joseph Spannari and Ashley Bottrell will head to Uganda next year to build a shelter.

ON A MISSION: David Pierson, Troy Sullivan, Joseph Spannari and Ashley Bottrell will head to Uganda next year to build a shelter. Annie Perets

THE new year is a time for goals, and one group of locals won't be wasting a day in their pursuit to help others.

On January 1, about a dozen Fraser Coast residents will fly to Uganda to build a women's and children's shelter.

The multi-purpose facility will serve as a refuge for domestic violence victims, providing them with education and support.

Troy Sullivan said the group had been fundraising to build the $20,000 structure.

"We will be providing the labour; amongst us we will have a carpenter and an engineer," Mr Sullivan said.

Also on the team is videograpaher David Pierson, who will take his camera overseas to capture the shelter as it takes shape.

To donate online go here.