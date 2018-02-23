Bay man $10,000 richer after scratching a winner

A Hervey Bay man never in his life expected a gift of a $1 Instant Scratch-Its ticket would make him $10,000 richer.

ONE hard working Hervey Bay man will have an extra $10,000 to his name after winning the top prize on a $1 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The ticket, which was given to him as a birthday present, was purchased from The Lucky Charm Newsagency at Pialba Place Shopping Centre in Pialba.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this week to claim his prize, the happy man described the moment he realised he was a top prize winner.

"It was a good feeling!" he laughed.

"I got that as a birthday present. I couldn't believe it when I looked at it. I scratched it and saw the three numbers and thought 'No! I couldn't have!'. But it was.

"I play Instant Scratch-Its all the time, but it's funny as I never buy the $1 ones. I couldn't believe on a $1 ticket I got $10,000. It's not bad!

Until he can claim the prize, the lucky winner said he was stashing his ticket in a secret hiding place.

"Nobody's finding this - not in a hurry anyway."

The man plans to use his instant windfall to get ahead and pay off a few bills.

"It's come at a good time - a bit of a reprieve."

The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay owner Greg Baartz said he was thrilled to have sold another top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its.

"It's the second top prize we've sold since 2010!" he said.

"It was great news to hear we'd done it again. It's one of our regular customers and a really nice guy too so we're thrilled they've won."