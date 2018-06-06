Menu
Crime

Bay man allegedly threatens to kill his neighbours

Annie Perets
by
6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
A LATE-NIGHT neighbourhood dispute in Kawungan, in which Glenn Wayne Power allegedly threatened to kill his neighbours by yelling abuse over the fence, led to the man's arrest.  

Mr Power, 45, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with threatening violence.  

Police were called to Mackay Dr on Monday night by concerned neighbours after they allegedly heard Mr Power arguing with his mum.   

Mr Power allegedly made threats to the neighbours, telling them he would slit their throats. A two-year-old child was home at the time.  

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter, who made a bail application for Mr Power in court, said the outburst came after his client ran out of medication for his depression.   

"He remained on his side of the boundary fence," Mr Hunter said.    

"It was brought on by his state of mind."  

But Magistrate Stephen Guttridge deemed Mr Power an "unacceptable risk of re-offending" and ordered him to remain in custody.  

Mr Power, who has two shoplifting charges outstanding, will be mentioned next in court on June 21.  

The theft charges are for allegedly stealing headphones from JB Hi-Fi, and alcohol from Dan Murphy's.  

