A BAY man has been taken to hospital with burns to his hand.

Paramedics went to a Urangan property about 7.40pm last night after reports a man in his 20s had fallen into a fire.

In a separate incident for Coast paramedics, a person was taken to hospital at 4.08pm after a single-vehicle crash at Bidwill.

The patient was in a stable condition.